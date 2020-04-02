Gas prices continued to free fall this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 10-cent-per-gallon drop in the statewide average gas price, to $1.70 a gallon.
That price is now 78 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also dropped 10 cents to $1.97 a gallon — 72 cents lower than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.94, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.32 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the steepest price drops in the state, with the average price in Dallas dropping 13 cents on the week, to $1.58 a gallon, and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington sliding 12 cents to $1.57 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.48, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive and the Murphy USA station off Loop 288 near Brinker Road. That price is 10 cents lower than the lowest reported price last week.
All Texas cities surveyed by AAA now have regular unleaded price averages below $2 per gallon. The statewide gas price average, $1.70 per gallon for regular unleaded, has not been this low since January 2016. The national gas price average also dropped below $2 per gallon for the first time since 2016.
AAA expects gas prices to push cheaper by at least another quarter in April. The decline is due to COVID-19’s chilling effect on the global economy and the crude oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Crude has plummeted to around $20 a barrel — a closing price not seen since 2002. For the past 52 weeks, crude oil (West Texas Intermediate) has averaged $56/barrel.
“Until crude oil prices and gasoline demand increase, cheaper gas prices are likely here for the foreseeable future,” said AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster. “Today, motorists can find gas for $1.99 or less at 68% of gas stations across the country. AAA expects gas prices to keep dropping as cheap crude combines with the realities of people staying home and less demand for gas.”
COVID-19 is not impacting the U.S. gasoline supply, AAA reported. The U.S. has an unusual amount of winter-blend gasoline still available for this time of year. This caused the Environmental Protection Agency to extend the sale of winter blend past the May 1 deadline to May 20. The agency said it would continue to monitor and may extend the waiver again.