In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Tuesday reported the lowest available price as $2.69 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 10 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices continue to slide amid the holiday travel season, with AAA on Tuesday reporting a 2-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $2.87 a gallon.
That price is 93 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also slid 2 cents on the week, to $3.28 a gallon — $1.03 more than during the last week of 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3.05 per gallon, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.67 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw more pronounced price drops at the pump, with the average price in Dallas dropping 5 cents, to $2.91 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 6 cents, also to $2.91 a gallon.
Gasoline prices have drifted downward over the past few days as concerns of an omicron-driven economic slowdown continue, AAA noted. However, the price slide may be interrupted by last week’s news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery.
Last Thursday, four people were injured when a fire erupted at the Exxon Mobil Corp. refinery in Baytown. The Texas plant is one of the largest refining and petrochemical facilities in the U.S. If the damage forces plant operations to be disrupted for an extended period of time, it could negatively affect gasoline prices, AAA warned. As a result, the recent steady decline in pump prices has slowed.
Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, along with those in Oklahoma, according to gasprices.aaa.com, as AAA Texas projects millions in the Lone Star State will travel over the year-end holiday season.