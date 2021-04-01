Gas prices continued to slide for the second straight week, with AAA this week reporting a 2-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $2.61 a gallon.
Despite two weeks of falling prices, that price is still 88 cents more than the average price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average price remained stable at $2.87 a gallon — 87 cents more than in the first week of April in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.95, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.44 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops a little higher than the state at large, with the average price in Dallas dipping 4 cents to $2.55 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also dropped 4 cents, to $2.54 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.33 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 8 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
The falling price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is likely due to crude oil prices falling slightly, an increase in regional refinery utilization along with a rise in regional gasoline supplies, AAA noted. U.S. demand for gasoline did jump week to week, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average price of $2.59 a gallon.