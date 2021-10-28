Gas prices continue to climb statewide and across the nation, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 3-cent spike in the Texas average gas price, to $3.05 a gallon.
That price is $1.21 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also jumped 3 cents on the week, to $3.40 a gallon — $1.25 more per gallon than during the fourth week of October in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.41 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.91 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw slight increases in pump prices, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington increasing a penny, to $3.08 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.92 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off of West University Drive.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending Oct. 22, the U.S. gasoline demand number decreased week to week by around 3% and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior. The cost of crude oil remains the biggest reason pump prices are not coming down, closing still above $80 a barrel daily, AAA reported.
In August, the price of crude was in the low $60s per barrel. However, recent builds in oil supply on a national level have brought the price down by about 3% at the end of formal trading on Thursday closer to the $82 mark — down from $84 the day prior.
“To fill up an average size tank is costing $17 more compared to this time last year,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com, with Oklahoma having the lowest average gas price of $3.02 a gallon.