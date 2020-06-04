The statewide average gas price continued a weekslong uptick this week, rising 2 cents to $1.66 a gallon, AAA reported Thursday — 81 cents lower than during this time last year and making Texas the second-cheapest state for gas.
At the same time, the U.S. average price also inched up 2 cents, to $1.99 a gallon — also 81 cents less than in 2019.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.49 a gallon, found at three stations — Exxon, at southbound Interstate 35E and Teasley Lane; Walmart, at Teasley Lane and Ryan Road; and Sam's Club, off West University Drive. That price is 3 cents more than the lowest reported price last week.
Drivers in Texas are paying more at the pump as the price for crude oil and demand for retail gasoline rise, AAA noted. The national average has been under $2 per gallon since the beginning of April but will likely go above the $2 threshold in the coming days.