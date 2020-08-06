If three weeks makes a trend, then Texas drivers are looking at smooth travels ahead, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 4-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $1.85 a gallon — the third straight week of declines.
That price is 59 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price dipped a penny on the week to $2.18 a gallon — 52 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.06, while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $1.74 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops that slightly outpaced the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas dropping a nickel to $1.86 a gallon and the price in Fort Worth-Arlington also dipping 5 cents, to $1.85 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.57, found at three stations in the city: the Sam’s Club at West University Drive; the Buc-ee’s off southbound Interstate 35E near Brinker; and the Walmart off Teasley and Ryan. That price is 13 cents lower than the lowest reported price last week.
Texans are filling up with the least expensive gas since the end of June, according to gasprices.aaa.com. The downward trend is likely to continue as gasoline demand dropped across the country week over week by about 2% and regional gas supplies increased by nearly 1%. The price of crude oil has been on the rise, but not significantly enough to drive current gas prices higher.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second lowest in the country, according to AAA data. Mississippi again has the lowest average gas price — $1.83 a gallon.