Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.49 a gallon, found at both the Murphy USA station off Loop 288 at Brinker Road and the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 6 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

For the eighth week in a row, gas prices fell across Texas, with AAA on Thursday reporting an 8-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $2.76 a gallon — but drivers regionally saw slightly pricier fill-ups.

That price is now 17 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 14 cents on the week, to $3.33 a gallon — a penny less than during the second week of December 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you