In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.49 a gallon, found at both the Murphy USA station off Loop 288 at Brinker Road and the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 6 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
For the eighth week in a row, gas prices fell across Texas, with AAA on Thursday reporting an 8-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $2.76 a gallon — but drivers regionally saw slightly pricier fill-ups.
That price is now 17 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 14 cents on the week, to $3.33 a gallon — a penny less than during the second week of December 2021.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, however, saw slight upticks over the week, with the average price in Dallas up 4 cents to $2.79 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rose 3 cents, also to $2.79 a gallon.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.97 per gallon, while drivers in the McAllen metro area are paying the least at $2.55 per gallon.
Texas has the lowest gas price average in the country again this week, AAA reported. Crude oil prices have fluctuated over the past week but remain below $80 per barrel. Retail gas prices continue to decrease on the news that OPEC decided not to change production output.
While demand is slightly up across the U.S. this week, demand for crude oil globally is expected to rise soon as China announced easing of COVID-19 restrictions, AAA noted. China is the largest importer of oil in the world, according to Oil Price Information Service.
According to gasprices.aaa.com, drivers in Hawaii are paying the highest retail fuel prices at $5.17 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.
