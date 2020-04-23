Gas prices continue to drop, currently sitting at four-year lows with AAA on Thursday reporting a 4-cent drop this week in the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded, to $1.53 a gallon.
That price is $1.06 cheaper per gallon than the price last year at this time. The U.S. average price also dipped 4 cents on the week, to $1.79 — also $1.06 cheaper than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.78, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.17 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw declines this week in line with the rest of the state, with the average price dropping 3 cents per gallon in Dallas, to $1.39, while Fort Worth-Arlington saw a 4-cent dip, to $1.35 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest-available price as $1.29, found at the Texaco off Dallas Drive and Teasley as well as the Short Stop off Fort Worth Drive. That price is 4 cents cheaper than the lowest-reported price last week.
The statewide pump price average continues to sit at the cheapest level since February 2016. This downward trend should continue as crude oil trades at record low prices, even hitting unprecedented negative figures earlier this week. Gasoline supply is very high across the country, AAA reported, with many storage facilities at capacity. However, AAA doesn’t expect gas prices to fall into negative territory as many factors go into the price of a gallon of gas, including transportation and marketing.
Refinery utilization dropped to just under 74% in the Gulf Coast region last week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). At the national level, refinery utilization sits at 68%. U.S. gasoline demand rose slightly to 5.3 million barrels per day last week. That’s up from the nearly 5.1 million barrels per day the week prior but still far off from the nearly 9 million barrels per day just a month ago.
To offset decimated demand levels, U.S. refiners are reducing production. Three refineries have even closed: Come-by-Chance, Canada; Gallup, New Mexico; and Marathon Petroleum’s Martinez, California refinery. While the reductions and closures will help, they will not balance the glut of U.S. gasoline stocks against record-low demand rates, AAA warned.