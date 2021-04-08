Gas prices continued their slow slide backward this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny dip in the statewide average gas price, to $2.59 a gallon.
That price is 95 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price also slid 1 cent on the week, to $2.87 a gallon — 96 cents more than during the second week of April in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.92, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.42 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price decreases at the pump largely in line with the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas dropping 2 cents to $2.53 a gallon, while the average price also dipped 2 cents in Fort Worth-Arlington, to $2.51 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.28 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 5 cents cheaper than the lowest reported price last week.
The price for a gallon of regular unleaded dipped slightly as demand for gasoline across the country stayed steady and regional supplies grew marginally, AAA noted. Refinery utilization also stayed the same week to week. Prices may continue to drop slowly if this pattern continues, especially as crude oil prices also remain practically flat, AAA reported.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking second lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average price of $2.58 a gallon.