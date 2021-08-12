In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.79 a gallon, found at the Texaco station off Hercules Lane and Stuart Road. That price is 5 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
Gas prices across Texas continue to increase as a result of higher demand, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny uptick in the statewide average gas price, to $2.85 a gallon.
That price is 99 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price remained unchanged this week at $3.19 a gallon — $1.02 more than during the second week of August in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon, while drivers in Laredo, McAllen and Victoria are paying the least at $2.75 per gallon.
Closer to home, prices across the Dallas-Fort Worth region spiked, with the average price in Dallas jumping 6 cents on the week, to $2.88 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington increased a nickel to $2.87 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.79 a gallon, found at the Texaco station off Hercules Lane and Stuart Road. That price is 5 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending Aug. 6, the U.S. gasoline demand number fell week to week but remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, AAA reported, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered the same from the week prior. These factors have likely helped keep prices at the pump stable in many areas from last week.
Drivers in Texas are paying the fourth lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average gas price of $2.79 a gallon.