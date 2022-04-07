In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.40 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University drive. That price is 49 cents lower than a month ago, when prices peaked.
After topping the state record a month ago, gas prices have continued to slide, with AAA on Thursday reporting an 8-cent dip in the Texas average gas price, to $3.77 a gallon.
That price is $1.18 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dipped 7 cents on the week, to $4.15 a gallon — $1.28 more than during the second week of April 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.90 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.52 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops largely in line with the state at large, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dropping 9 cents to $3.68 a gallon.
Retail gas and global crude oil prices have been sinking on the news of a coordinated release from strategic petroleum reserves, AAA reported. The additional 120 million barrels of oil are set to come from the International Energy Agency. Sixty million of those barrels from the IEA’s release are in conjunction with the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve release of 180 million barrels over the next six months.
Drivers in Texas are paying the seventh-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $5.81 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.