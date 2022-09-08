In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.93 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 16 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
State gas prices fell for the 12th straight week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 13-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.21 a gallon — down 32% from the record high of $4.70 set on June 15.
The current price is still 39 cents more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 8 cents this week, to $3.75 a gallon — 57 cents more than during the second week of September 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.48 per gallon, while drivers in the McAllen metropolitan area are paying the least at $3.02 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the biggest price drops in the state, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dropping 16 cents, to $3.16 a gallon.
Crude oil prices have fallen nearly $15 per barrel since the end of August and have remained below $90 per barrel, AAA reported. West Texas Intermediate crude reached a high of $121 in mid-June, and as of Thursday morning was trading at $83. With crude oil making up approximately 50-60% of the cost of a gallon of gas, retail fuel prices will likely continue to decrease in the near future, AAA noted. However, fluctuations remain possible due to uncertainty surrounding Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.31 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.