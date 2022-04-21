In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $3.68 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Road. That price is 28 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
Gas prices have reversed their downward slide, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 7-cent climb in the statewide average gas price, to $3.77 a gallon.
That price is $1.18 more than the average price a year ago at this time. The U.S. average gas price jumped a nickel on the week, to $4.12 a gallon — $1.24 more than during the fourth week of April 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.99 per gallon, while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $3.61 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw double-digit increases at the gas pump, with the average price in Dallas up 14 cents, to $3.82 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington jumped 15 cents, also to $3.82 a gallon.
The slide in gas prices has reversed course over concerns about increased global oil prices and the return of seasonal domestic gas demands, AAA noted. The war in Ukraine and continued supply disruptions over less Russian oil entering the market caused the price of crude to creep back above $100 a barrel. U.S. demand also has been slowly on the rise for the past few weeks, suggesting that the summer driving season is just around the corner, AAA reported.
Drivers in Texas are paying the fifth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.69 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.