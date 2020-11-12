After three weeks of consecutive week-to-week price drops, gas prices this week rose across the state and region, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent spike in the Texas average gas price, to $1.81 a gallon.
That price is still 46 cents less than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price inched up a penny on the week, to $2.13 a gallon — 48 cents less per gallon than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.11, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.70 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Forth Worth region saw price increases that mirrored the rest of the state, with the average price in Dallas rising 3 cents to $1.81 a gallon and the price in Fort Worth-Arlington rising 4 cents, also to $1.81 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com listed the lowest available price as $1.59 a gallon, found at four stations in the city: Buc-ee’s, off southbound Interstate 35E and Buc-ee’s Boulevard; Valero, off Teasley Lane and Ryan Road; Walmart, off Teasley and Ryan; and Sam’s Club, off West University Drive. That price is 7 cents higher than the lowest-reported price last week.
Jumping crude oil prices are likely contributing to the increasing prices, AAA reported. Market analysts attribute that upswing to news of progress on a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week. Still, current coronavirus concerns have kept demand for fuel much lower than last year, which has kept gas prices lower too.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Missouri has the lowest average gas price, at $1.77 a gallon, followed by Mississippi at $1.80 a gallon.