In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.16, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 15 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Following weeks of declines, gas prices across the nation and state are at five-month lows, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 15-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $3.49 a gallon.
That price is 64 cents more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also fell 15 cents, to $3.99 a gallon — 81 cents more than during the second week of August 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station and Bryan are paying the most on average at $3.72 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen, Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least at $3.19 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the steepest price drops in the state, with the average gas price in Dallas tumbling 18 cents on the week, to $3.38 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 17 cents, also to $3.38 a gallon.
The national gas price average dropped below $4 per gallon overnight for the first time since March 5, AAA reported. Also for the eighth consecutive week, the Texas statewide fuel price average has fallen. Market analysts attribute the drop to falling crude oil prices — sitting below $100 a barrel for nearly three weeks. The cost of oil, which accounts for 60% of each gallon of gas, has edged lower on fears of an economic slowdown in the global economy.
Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $5.39 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.