Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.16, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 15 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

Following weeks of declines, gas prices across the nation and state are at five-month lows, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 15-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $3.49 a gallon.

That price is 64 cents more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also fell 15 cents, to $3.99 a gallon — 81 cents more than during the second week of August 2021.

