Denton drivers saw prices at the pump tumble on the week, with GasBuddy.com on Thursday reporting the lowest available price as $2.10 a gallon, found at the Kroger station off Teasley Lane and Hickory Creek Road. That price is 9 cents lower than the lowest-available price last week.

Average gas prices across Texas are $3.13 per gallon for regular unleaded, up 14 cents over last week thanks in part to increased demand, according to AAA Texas.

That’s up 13 cents over this time last year, with Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington area prices at $3.11, up 15 cents compared to last Thursday.

