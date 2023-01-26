Denton drivers saw prices at the pump tumble on the week, with GasBuddy.com on Thursday reporting the lowest available price as $2.10 a gallon, found at the Kroger station off Teasley Lane and Hickory Creek Road. That price is 9 cents lower than the lowest-available price last week.
Average gas prices across Texas are $3.13 per gallon for regular unleaded, up 14 cents over last week thanks in part to increased demand, according to AAA Texas.
That’s up 13 cents over this time last year, with Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington area prices at $3.11, up 15 cents compared to last Thursday.
Sam’s Club at 2850 W. University Drive has the cheapest prices in Denton at $2.96 per gallon, followed by QuikTrip and RaceTrac locations, the Valero at 3922 E. McKinney St., and the 7-Eleven at 3012 E. University Drive, all selling unleaded fuel at $3.03 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
El Paso drivers are paying the most on average among major metro areas surveyed at $3.39 per gallon, with Houston and Beaumont drivers paying the least at $3.08. Those prices are still well below the national average of $3.50, with increasing demand pushing crude oil prices over $80 a barrel.
Texas drivers are paying the lowest average gas prices in the U.S., according to AAA, while motorists in Hawaii are paying the most at $4.94 per gallon on average for regular unleaded.
The Russia-Ukraine war continues to lend uncertainty to the supply side, while inflation and increased interest rates could impact the market. China’s relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions could also influence global fuel demand.
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.