In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.85 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 22 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices continue to fall back from their record-highs posted this summer, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 19-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $4.14 a gallon.
That price is $1.31 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price posted a 15-cent drop, to $4.60 a gallon — $1.45 more than during mid-July 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Bryan/College Station are paying the most on average at $4.27 per gallon, while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.79 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region again saw price drops this week that outpaced the state as a whole, with the average price per gallon in Dallas dropping 21 cents, to $4.12, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 23 cents, to $4.09 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.85 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 22 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
According to the latest information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline dropped by around 14% this week after a very busy Independence Day Holiday weekend. Regional gasoline supply also increased. Helping further decrease the cost of retail fuel are falling crude oil prices, which have been below $100 the past few days as market analysts weight concerns about a possible economic slowdown, AAA reported.
Drivers in Texas are paying the fourth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.99 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.