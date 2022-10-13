Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.19 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 33 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

Gas prices across Texas rose for the second straight week — with area drivers seeing some of the biggest spikes — as AAA on Thursday reported a 12-cent increase in the statewide average gas price, to $3.32 a gallon.

That price is 40 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 4 cents on the week, to $3.91 a gallon — 62 cents more than during mid-October 2021.

Recommended for you