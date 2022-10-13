In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.19 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 33 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices across Texas rose for the second straight week — with area drivers seeing some of the biggest spikes — as AAA on Thursday reported a 12-cent increase in the statewide average gas price, to $3.32 a gallon.
That price is 40 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 4 cents on the week, to $3.91 a gallon — 62 cents more than during mid-October 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.63 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen and Brownsville are paying the least at $3.19 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the most pronounced price increases, with the average price in Dallas increasing 19 cents, to $3.39, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also increased 19 cents, to $3.38 a gallon.
The Texas statewide weekly gas price average increased for the second week in a row as the energy markets weigh the OPEC announcement for plans to cut production by 2 million barrels per day, AAA reported. The trend of higher prices may slow as the latest data on inflation could continue to instill fears of an economic slowdown.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.20 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.