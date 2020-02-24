Urban Rodriguez, the Denton police officer shot during a traffic stop in late October, will have a fundraiser in his honor on March 13.
Rodriguez is currently in an out-of-state rehabilitation facility recovering from the bullet wounds to his head and femur.
The fundraiser will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 13 at Rudy's Bar-B-Q, 520 S. Interstate 35E.
A 17-year-old niece of Rodriguez will sing and play guitar, and a 10-year-old niece will have artwork on sale during the event. Tips and proceeds from art sales will go directly to the Rodriguez family, organizers say.