The big family surprise was covered in a green canvas bag.
And on the day after Thanksgiving, young Reveau and Calvin Rozwell of Sanger, with the help of three of their cousins, rolled that prize — a 10-foot Christmas tree — up their grandmother’s driveway in Denton after leaving earlier that day with just a rubber band as collateral.
Inspired by a TED Talk by Kyle MacDonald, who traded a red paperclip to eventually get a house, these boys have started a “Bigger or Better” challenge by trading everyday items to get something worth more than the original. They started with a rubber band hoping to trade for something interesting.
“We went to all the houses in the neighborhood,” Reveau Rozwell, 13, said. His grandmother lives off Montecito Drive.
“We traded the rubber band for a highlighter, then the highlighter for some duct tape, and eventually we got the tree,” he said.
The boys’ family members were expecting them to return with something pretty small — but were shocked to see them come back with something so large and expensive.
“We just couldn’t believe it,” said Emily Rozwell, mother of Reveau and Calvin. “We were all sitting around the table like, ‘Oh my gosh, they got a tree, look at this tree.’ It was really great, like a $1,500 tree.”
The tree came from the garage of Carolyn Corporon, a board member for the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County, who said she was happy to help the boys with their challenge.
“I could just feel their enthusiasm, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is so entrepreneurial,’” said Corporon, who also is the current community member of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board. “I was racing through my house trying to find something to really help them. And this Christmas, I had decided I am not hauling in that 10-foot Christmas tree this year.
“So I told the boys to come around to the garage and showed them the tree, she said. “I think they were a little surprised and taken back, but they were so excited because it was such a big thing.”
Calvin Rozwell, 10, said he was shocked at the gesture.
“We were surprised that they had a tree that they would give to us,” he said.
After the boys brought the tree home, Emily Rozwell decided to put it on Facebook and let people know what they were doing. Several people responded with offers for the tree — including two donkeys, a puppy and a piano.
Emily Rozwell and the boys said they are trying to trade the tree for an item another person might want. Whether it be something big or small, they believe one man’s trash is another man’s treasure and are willing to keep up the trade for years to come.
“I just want to see where this goes,” Reveau said. “I’ve heard a bunch of stories where one guy ended up with a house and it took him about three years to do it. But I don’t think there’s really an end goal until all of us are satisfied.”
Emily Rozwell said she hopes more people will take an interest in the tree and that they can do something substantial with this game.
The boys also have discussed getting other people in the community involved in their “Bigger or Better” competition.
“We’ve seen that this works, and just by going to 10 houses they’ve ended up with this giant tree,” Emily Rozwell said. “It just makes you wonder if we were to hit a bunch of neighborhoods, what you could end up with.”
Corporon encourages the boys to continue their competition and believes this a great life experience for them.
“We design or create the future that we live into by the choices we make,” Corporon said. “And they’re learning at a very young age that these decisions and results of those decisions are leading them to the possibility of whatever. This is something to go on their resume because it says something about their character and their ability to take initiative and follow through.
“There’s so many wonderful characteristics about these young boys, and that’s so good for them,” she said.