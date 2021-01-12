A Frisco real estate broker flew privately from Denton to Washington for last week’s pro-Donald Trump rally that turned chaotic and violent, resulting in five deaths.
Multiple outlets reported Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from Frisco, flew out to Washington, D.C., privately and documented the day’s events on social media in posts that have since been deleted.
In a social media post forwarded by a Twitter user to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, Ryan posted a photo of herself and four other people in front of U.S. Trinity Aviation, a fixed-base operator in Denton.
Scott Gray, the manager at Denton Enterprise Airport, said the airport doesn’t have passenger or travel location information for the fixed-base operators that operate around the airport. FBOs are organizations that operate at airports to provide services such as fueling, hangar rental and aircraft rental.
“We have no commercial flights,” Gray said. “There are no airlines, no terminals, no TSA like you would see at DFW [International Airport]. … We have people who have private airplanes who come and go as they wish. If they need fuel and things of that nature, they get that from either of the FBOs.”
Damon Ward, the founder of U.S. Trinity Aviation, said Thursday the FBO didn’t provide passengers a plane to fly to D.C. for the rally-turned-riot last Wednesday.
“[Private flyers] operate through here, but I mean it’s like going to QuikTrip,” Ward said. “People buy fuel, and you don’t know what they do.”
In a public statement on Facebook and Twitter, Ryan said she “doesn’t condone the violence” that followed the Trump rally in which he told supporters to go to the Capitol building.
“I was invited to go to Washington D.C. by a friend to witness the march,” she said in the statement. “Unfortunately, what I believed to be a peaceful political march turned into a violent protest. I do not condone the violence that occurred on January 6, 2020 and I am truly heartbroken for the people who have lost their lives.”
Screenshots of now-deleted social media posts show Ryan announcing she and other attendees “just stormed the Capital,” noting it was “one of the best days of my life.”
Here is a local Frisco, TX resident, celebrating yesterday’s Insurrection as one of the best days of her life, after storming the Capitol! Her name is Jenna Ryan! Her Twitter handle is in the pictures below! https://t.co/12C93BW1rU pic.twitter.com/r5WVvMpG9W— Zoey (@maveryleans) January 7, 2021
Ryan is among other North Texans who went to the Capitol on Jan. 6. While she told Spectrum News she didn’t actually enter the building, she added she may have placed a foot inside the building.
Steven D’Antuono, the head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a news conference Tuesday the agency has received more than 100,000 pieces of digital media related to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and agents would identify and pursue those who committed a crime at the Capitol that day.