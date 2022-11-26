Frisco police are investigating two thefts that appear to be related to two prior incidents in the Regents Park area.
Both incidents involve a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Traverse, with a woman passenger.
Frisco police are investigating two thefts that appear to be related to two prior incidents in the Regents Park area.
Both incidents involve a man driving a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Traverse, with a woman passenger.
Also in both cases, the couple in the SUV approached a woman walking on the sidewalk and the man tells her his wife is pregnant and he needs to find a hospital, which leads to the woman getting close enough to the suspects for the theft to occur, according to police.
The first incident happened about noon on Sunday, Nov. 20, on Bramble Mead Lane. In that case, the female passenger told the woman that she reminded her of her mother and gave her a gold ring and gold chain.
“When the victim tried to give these back to the female suspect, she hugged the victim and removed her gold necklace. The vehicle then fled the location,” according to police.
The second incident happened on Tuesday. Police were called at 2:17 p.m. to Starry Night and Medallion lanes. In that case, the woman passenger got out of the vehicle and asked the woman walking if she was Indian, then asked her age and told her that she “liked her.”
“She then started hugging the victim and putting jewelry on her. The victim told her that she did not want the jewelry, so the suspect took the jewelry off, including the victim’s gold necklace,” according to police.
The female suspect is described as white and either heavyset or pregnant. The male is described as dark-skinned in his 30s, heavyset with short black curly hair.
“The suspects involved appear to be specifically targeting subjects wearing visible jewelry while walking. They use conversation to approach the targeted person and place jewelry on the victim before removing it along with the victim’s jewelry,” police said.
The two crimes appear related to two prior incidents that occurred in September.
“The victims in these offenses have been predominantly South Asian women in their 50s and 60s walking in neighborhoods wearing visible jewelry,” police said.
The Frisco Police Department wants to remind citizens to be vigilant of their surroundings.
“When possible, walk with others, avoid wearing visible jewelry and maintain constant awareness when anyone unknown to them attempts to get within proximity. If they see something suspicious, they should contact police to report it,” police said.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD at 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.