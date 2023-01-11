Park rendering

A rendering shows plans for Universal Studios' future theme park in Frisco. 

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

Frisco’s latest development project will bring a huge cast of superheroes, television stars and motion picture greats to Collin County.

Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park arm of entertainment giant NBCUniversal — has bought a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel. The almost 100-acre planned entertainment hub will be located on the Dallas North Tollway in the $10 billion Fields development.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you