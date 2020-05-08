This story was updated at 9:37 a.m. to reflect how many residents were displaced.
An early morning fire has displaced more than a dozen residents at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Dallas Drive.
Chief David Boots, a fire department spokesman, said the fire around 5:57 a.m. displaced 17 people. Eight units were affected, but residents of four of the units may be able to return if utilities can be isolated, he said.
There was no damage in four of the eight units, but the utilities are currently off.
The cause is still under investigation.