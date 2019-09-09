This story has been updated.
One man’s Monday morning was interrupted by the capital murder trial of his friend and former neighbor in Little Elm when prosecutors in the case showed up at the man’s house and drove him to the 431st District Court in Denton.
Prosecutors needed him in court to answer questions in the stalled jury trial of Daniel Greco, 38, who is accused of killing Anjanette Harris and her unborn child in March of 2016. The Denton County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty for Greco.
As a prosecutor was going over questions with witnesses ahead of the trial Monday morning, the prosecutor stumbled upon new information from an established witness, who said the neighbor had knowledge about “a tool” that was allegedly used to kill Harris.
That new information, brought to light no more than an hour before the start of court Monday, caused Judge Jonathan Bailey to temporarily dismiss the jurors, nearly as soon as they sat down Monday morning, while prosecutors searched for the neighbor.
By about noon Monday, the court was called back and the neighbor was sitting in the witness stand answering questions from prosecutors and defense attorneys. He did not say anything in court that further delayed or seemed to dramatically impact the trial or the case itself.
The witness had said that the neighbor told him sometime after the 2016 death that Harris was stabbed with a “a tool” and that neighbor in question threw away the tool. The neighbor, however, said he did not know anything about that and said that rumors about how Harris died had been floating around his neighborhood since her death three and a half years ago.
“This is news to me,” the neighbor said about the witness’ claim. He said he talked with the witness one time about Harris death and that was more than a year after her death, the neighbor said in court.
Greco, who wore a navy-blue suit and a necktie in the presence of the jury Monday morning, wore the standard orange jumpsuit from the Denton County Jail as he listened to the neighbor answer questions while jurors were away.
Authorities say Harris was found one morning in Little Elm strangled to death and with stab wounds around her neck. Investigators on scene found a sonogram in her purse. She was pregnant. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office already ruled that Harris died by strangulation and received stab wounds to her neck after her death.
The neighbor said he saw Greco the morning of March 6 getting out of his truck and walking toward Greco’s home. The men waived at each other. Nothing more, the neighbor said.
The witness who gave the prosecutors the new information met twice with the Denton District Attorney’s Office in 2018 but never before mentioned what he shared with them Monday morning.
His revelation did not bear much fruit Monday morning. The state’s prosecutors told the judge they did not intend on calling the neighbor to take the stand before the jury. Greco’s defense team, however, said they might call the neighbor back to testify.
The trial is scheduled to start again at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 431st District Court. Judge Bailey told all the attorneys involved to be in court at 8:30 a.m. to go over any new developments before the jury comes to court.