Enjoy the pleasant weather this weekend while you can because freezing temperatures are on their way once again.
A cold front is expected to hit the Dallas Fort-Worth area Monday morning, with temperatures forecast to fall throughout the day before dropping below freezing in the early evening hours.
David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said the cold front will bring rain Monday morning but not to expect any snow.
“There will be some rain in the morning and afternoon hours,” Bonnette said. “But by the time we get below freezing, the precipitation should have stopped.”
Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s through Monday night into Tuesday morning before warming into the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday’s low should fall into the mid 20s as well.
During extended periods of freezing temperatures, Bonnette advised community members to remember the “Four Ps.”
“It’s important to be mindful of your people, pets, pipes and your plants,” Bonnette said. “Take any precautions to protect those items before the freeze occurs.”
Pets should be brought inside while plants and pipes should be wrapped and covered during the freeze.
Bonnette also advised turning off automatic sprinklers to avoid creating a layer of ice on driveways and sidewalks.
Temperatures will rise to the 40s Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front is expected to come through on Friday.