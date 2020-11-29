As temperatures continue to cool off throughout North Texas, Denton and surrounding areas could see freezes as two cold fronts — one from the weekend and another due to come through Wednesday — are forecast to drop temperature lows into the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The NWS released a hazardous weather outlook Sunday afternoon outlining the week ahead, which could include the region’s first widespread freeze of the season. According to the outlook, a freeze is likely Monday night with temperatures dropping into the 20s, though a later update at 3:04 p.m. has Monday’s low forecast at 31.
Forecast lows for the week also put Tuesday night at 38, Wednesday night at 32, Thursday night at 31 and Friday night at 34. Monday’s high is forecast at 50, with Tuesday at 56, Wednesday at 52, Thursday at 47 and Friday at 51.
Wednesday also includes a 30% chance of showers, mainly after noon, though NWS meteorologist Ted Ryan said Sunday morning that the weekend’s rain was likely the last major rain the region will get for at least a week.
“You typically just don’t see a lot of rain in this area going into December,” he said.
Ryan added that the upcoming week’s temperatures are a bit below normal but nothing uncommon for the region this time of year. The potentially freezing temperatures, he said, are due to two cold fronts: one that moved through Saturday and one due to move through Wednesday.
“Normally what we’ll see is one storm front,” Ryan said. “Having fronts back to back within a few days is a little unusual in that it will keep highs below normal for several days.”
With the lower temperatures and freezes, Ryan said, will come frost — bad news for vegetation and plants. A gardener himself, he said he’s moving his own plants inside as the region has reached the time of year where frost will start becoming a daily possibility.
“It’s time to say goodbye to anything that can’t take a freeze,” Ryan said. “Find a home for them inside or be prepared to do the dance where you take them in or out every day.”
North Texas is also moving into its dry season, in which wildfire threats become a concern due to plant life, specifically grass, drying out and dying. Ryan said that threat could be realized after the region’s first freeze — the so-called “killing freeze” — but only if there’s an extended period without rain.
“Most winters, we don’t have wildfire issues, because we get rain every week or two,” Ryan said.
Up-to-date forecasts for Denton and surrounding areas can be found at http://forecast.weather.gov.