The 12-week Citizen Academy, hosted by the Denton County Sheriff's Office, will begin Monday.
Classes meet every Monday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 127 N. Woodrow Lane, Suite 300 in Denton, and there is no cost to participants.
Attendees are meant to receive a comprehensive overview of sheriff's office operations, as well as become an active participant in the office's daily duties.
Applications can be found on the office's website at https://bit.ly/2wwjWod.
For more information, call Deputy Tim Keffer at 940-349-1549.