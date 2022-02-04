As tax filing season returns, households that make up to $60,000 annually can file their taxes for free with United Way of Denton County's volunteers.
United Way of Denton County implemented the IRS' Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program in 2008 to help households file accurately on time at no cost. From now through Tax Day on April 18, filers can go to any of four sites across Denton County to work with IRS-certified volunteers to file taxes and get every dollar and credit they're due.
"This program is a vital resource for struggling families, those we refer to as ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed,” explained Gary Henderson, United Way of Denton County President and CEO. “These families work hard but struggle to make ends meet. Our VITA volunteers are critical to ensuring families receive the full tax refund possible, while saving them hundreds in tax preparation and filing fees.”
United Way is also seeking volunteers for the VITA program to become tax preparers, intake greeters who can verify documents and/or be translators for non-English speakers. Volunteers can help filers get their Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Credit and more.
VITA services are available in Denton County at the Denton North Branch Public Library, Pilot Point Public Library, Sanger Public Library and United Way of Denton County Office. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/vita for specific dates and times for each location.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.