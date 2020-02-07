The National Weather Service presents its annual storm spotter class on Saturday morning, Feb. 22. The half-day "SkyWarn" class is free and no advance registration is required.
Meteorologists will share information about the 40 tornadoes and other severe weather events in 2019. Attendees will also learn how to identify clouds and other signs of severe weather, as well as learn how to participate in the storm spotter program.
The class will run from 8 a.m. to noon in the MCL Auditorium at Texas Woman's University.
Denton's session is one of 35 training sessions being held throughout the region from now through March. The full schedule can be found at weather.gov/fwd/skywarnsch?sptrsch.