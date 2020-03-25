A fourth suspect in the death of Steven Daniels, the Denton man fatally shot over New Year’s Eve, was arrested in early March, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith confirmed Wednesday.
Indictments from March 19 indicated Anfernee Rader, 24, of Mississippi, was charged with murder in an incident from Dec. 31, 2019. The other three suspects — Jalin Hargrove, Earnest Rogers and Jacques Smith — were also indicted on murder charges Thursday.
Rader was booked into Denton County Jail on March 6 and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to jail records.
Daniels, 22, was fatally shot in the chest and died shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, according to a probable cause affidavit from Denton police. He was found in the parking lot of his Denton apartment in the 900 block of Cleveland Street late on New Year’s Eve.
The Denton Police Department’s first suspects in Daniels’ death were Hargrove, 23, and Rogers, 26. They identified Smith, 21, as a third suspect while executing a search warrant with the Texas Department of Public Safety at a home in the Dallas suburb of Rowlett in early February.
Smith also is charged with capital murder in a separate double homicide at Texas A&M University-Commerce in February. He is accused of killing sisters Deja and Abbaney Matts.