In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, all federal, state, county and city offices will be closed Monday.
The Denton County Transportation Authority A-Train and bus services will not be running on Independence Day. GoZone services will still be available.
The Denia Rec Center, MLK Jr. Rec Center, North Lakes Rec Center, Denton Civic Center, Denton Senior Center, American Legion Hall Senior Center and Goldfield Tennis Center will be closed Monday.
There will still be opportunities to beat the heat on Monday — Water Works Park and Denton Natatorium will be open noon to 6 p.m.; Civic Center Pool will be open noon to 7 p.m.; and the North Lakes Driving Range will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The North Lakes Park will also be open to host the annual Denton Kiwanis Club Fireworks Show on July 3 at 9:30 pm.
All libraries will be closed Monday and will resume services on Tuesday.
There will be no curbside trash, recycling, yard waste, bulk or home chemical collection on Monday. Collection will be delayed one day during the week, meaning Monday’s collection will be picked up Tuesday, Tuesday’s will be picked up on Wednesday and so on.
The city of Denton Landfill will remain open from 7 a.m. to noon on Monday.
The Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed Monday. Animal non-emergencies may be reported to 940-349-8181. In case of an emergency, call 911.
Utilities Customer Services will be closed Monday. Utility service emergencies may be reported to utilities dispatch at 940-349-7000.
The Denton Enterprise Airport administrative offices will be closed Monday. The air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the airfield will remain open the entire day as usual. Airport Operations will still be available all day at 940-349-7722.
The Denton Police Department can be reached at its non-emergency number, 940-349-8181. All safety emergencies may be reported at 911.
This Fourth of July marks the 245th Independence Day since Philadelphia held the first commemoration of the holiday in 1777, marking the first anniversary of the American colonies declaring independence from Great Britain in 1776.