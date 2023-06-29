Fourth of July
 DRC file photo

City, county, state and federal offices in Denton will be closed Tuesday for Independence Day.

Denton and Lewisville/Highland Village GoZone holiday hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and travel is permitted between both zones and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit's Trinity Mills Station. The Denton County Transportation Authority A-train and buses will not run.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

