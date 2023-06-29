City, county, state and federal offices in Denton will be closed Tuesday for Independence Day.
Denton and Lewisville/Highland Village GoZone holiday hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and travel is permitted between both zones and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit's Trinity Mills Station. The Denton County Transportation Authority A-train and buses will not run.
Curbside trash and other forms of curbside pickup will be suspended with collection delayed one day for the remainder of the week, while the city of Denton landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
City facilities including libraries, recreation, civic and senior centers, the Goldfield Tennis Center and the Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed, as will utility customer service. Residents can report utility service emergencies to 940-349-7000 and animal and other non-emergencies to the Denton Police Department at 940-349-8181. Public safety personnel will be on duty and those experiencing an emergency should call 911. Normal city facility hours will resume Wednesday.
Denton Water Works will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, while the Civic Center Pool will be open noon to 6 p.m. and the North Lakes Driving Range from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Denton Natatorium remains closed for repairs.
Mail will not run and area post offices will be closed Tuesday. All FedEx offices are closed and services suspended except for FedEx Office, which will operate with modified hours, and FedEx Custom Critical. UPS, except for UPS Express Critical, will also be closed and will not deliver Tuesday, nor will Amazon.
Denton Enterprise Airport administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, but the air traffic control tower will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the airfield remains open 24 hours. Airport operations can be reached at 940-349-7722.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.