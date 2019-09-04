The last of four men accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Pilot Point pleaded guilty Wednesday to a third-degree felony charge of enticing a child.
Xavier Scott, 21, has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and serve 10 years’ probation after his attorney reached a plea agreement with Denton County prosecutors.
The plea Wednesday afternoon inside Judge Brody Shanklin’s 211th District Courtroom ended a trail of guilty pleas to the same offense and punishment for Scott, Treymon Johnson, Desmen Crawford and DaCoven Bailey.
“It will never be over for my daughter,” the victim’s mother said in court Wednesday while standing next to one of the prosecutors assigned to the case.
She said her daughter didn’t leave their home for eight months after she was raped in the summer of 2017. She said her daughter lived in cycles of panic, isolation, anger and sadness.
All four men were arrested by Pilot Point police during the winter of 2017. Police said the men raped the 15-year-old in July 2017. They were indicted last fall on sexual assault of a child.
Starting in mid-July with Crawford, 22, three of the men pleaded guilty. Crawford pleaded guilty to enticing a child. Bailey, 21, pleaded guilty to the same charge in early August. Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty to enticing a child in mid-August.
Scott was the last to hear the mother read the victim’s statement to him about how her daughter’s rape devastated her husband and children.
“This is my fourth time giving this statement,” she said. “And I am angry.”
Bailey and Scott, both noteworthy in the Denton area for playing high school sports, lost opportunities to play college football after their arrests.
“What you’re feeling is only a fracture of what [my daughter] has gone through,” the mother said in court Tuesday.