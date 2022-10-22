Denton County’s long-term justice of the peace judge, Republican James R. DePiazza, will battle against newcomer Democrat Stephanie Gardella in the upcoming election for Precinct 2.
DePiazza has served as justice of the peace for Precinct 2 since 2007. DePiazza ran on the campaign that he would voluntarily impose a term limit of five terms, making this his last term if elected.
As a self-described strict constitutionalist, DePiazza said he applies the applicable laws based on the facts of a case, regardless of whether he personally agrees with the law.
Gardella has not previously sought office. Her employment history includes paralegal, public relations, human resources and operational management work. Gardella’s campaign highlights integrity, civil rights and social justice as influences in her decision-making if she is elected as judge.
While DePiazza has a much longer voting history in Denton County, both he and Gardella have consistently voted for their respective parties.
As early voting begins Monday, each candidate answered the same questions. Here are their responses in alphabetical order, in some cases lightly edited for clarity and length.
James R. DePiazza
Age: 57
Lives in: The Colony
Employment: Justice of the Peace Precinct 2
Education: masters in Counseling, masters in Interdisciplinary Studies, bachelor in Occupational Education, associate in educational and instructional technology, associate in pharmacy technology
Online: Website: reelectjames.com Facebook: Judge-James-R-Depiazza
What is your focus in law? Is there a particular area of law that you have expertise in that best equips you for the bench?
I do not have a specific focus in law. I ensure that I am proficient in all the laws that are practiced in the justice court. My first six years in office, I took extra training classes to ensure I properly adjudicated cases before me, and I dedicate the necessary time to learn the new laws that come out of each legislative session. If I had to pick the areas that I believe I am most proficient in, it would be adjudicating debt claim cases, eviction cases and truant conduct/parent contributing to nonattendance cases.
As judge, what has been your philosophy in making decisions?
I am a strict constitutionalist. My decisions are based on applying the facts of each case to the constitution and laws of the United States and Texas. I strive to ensure that my decisions/rulings/verdicts are consistent when applying the same facts to the same laws. However, when assessing punishment in criminal cases, I work to ensure the fine and conditions are just and equitable, taking into account any underlying circumstances such as intent, financial status, underlying personal issues, etc.
What do you think are the greatest challenges Denton County’s justice system is facing? How do you plan to address them if elected?
The greatest challenge that have come to the entire judiciary over the last two and a half years has been maneuvering through the COVID-19 pandemic. I kept this court moving forward and made the necessary adjustments to keep in line with COVID rules/restrictions, public safety and keeping the docket moving. Using technology to its fullest capability, The JP2 court did not experience a backlog in any cases except criminal trials and civil jury trials. As soon as we were authorized to move forward with those cases, I worked to eliminate the backlog and had it taken care of in August 2022. I do not currently see any other challenges affecting the JP courts.
Stephanie Gardella
Age: 51
Lives in: Little Elm
Employment: Chief operating officer at Ultimate Living and Hard Night Good Morning
Education: Unknown
Online: Website: https://electsteph.com/ Facebook: electsteph Twitter: @electsteph Instagram: @gardella4jp
What is your focus in law? Is there a particular area of law that you have expertise in that best equips you for the bench?
My focus is to ensure that every member of the community that I serve is treated with fairness, compassion, equity and in accordance with the law.
If elected, what would be your philosophy in making decisions?
Without integrity, nothing works. Those who participate in our justice system have a constitutional expectation that the court will administer justice fairly and impartially. But over and over I have heard stories of citizens in our community being denied equal treatment — and at times even being denied basic human dignity — because of the current court’s policies.
So, I decided to take on this fight to bring integrity to this bench. My interest is to contribute to the common good, with the constitution and the needs of our community as the driving forces in my decision-making.
What do you think are the biggest challenges Denton County’s justice system is facing? How do you plan to address them if elected?
Like many, I was surprised to learn that the State of Texas does not require justices of the peace to have any legal background or require them to follow legal precedent. That means that two members of the same community, in the same courtroom, can appear before the same justice of the peace for the same issue, and receive different adjudications based on bias. Lady Justice is blind. There is no place for partisan politics or religious ideology in a courtroom. When I am elected, you can expect my courtroom to serve each and every member of our community with the respect and professionalism they deserve.