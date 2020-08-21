Denton police arrested four men early Friday on organized crime and aggravated assault charges following a shooting Thursday evening, according to a news release.
Officers and Denton paramedics were dispatched to The Veranda Apartments in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street around 8:32 p.m. Thursday after a fight call was changed to a shooting call. The initial call was regarding a fight, but the release says additional people called to report hearing shots fired.
The release says officers found two vehicles that matched the descriptions given by callers were trying to leave the apartment complex. Officers conducted a felony traffic stop on both and detained four men: Anthony Coleman, 44; Darrell Blair, 51; Desmine Blair, 31; and Maurice Hairston, 59.
Two had injuries that weren’t life-threatening, and they were transported to local hospitals, according to the release. They were later discharged and arrested. Police also located multiple firearms inside the vehicles, but the release didn’t say if they were stolen or not.
