Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.