Four former players for the Denton Diablos, a local semipro soccer team, were drafted in Thursday’s Major League Soccer draft.
The 2021 MLS SuperDraft, the league’s annual draft held prior to the start of the season, sees teams select young talent to bolster their rosters moving forward. Four players chosen Thursday were part of the Denton Diablos inaugural season in 2019: Nicky Hernandez (FC Dallas, 15th pick), Brandon Terwege (Houston Dynamo, 57th pick), Mark Salas (FC Dallas, 76th pick) and Giovanni Montes De Oca (FC Dallas, 79th pick).
The Diablos were well-received by the local soccer community when they started playing in 2019 as part of the National Premier Soccer League’s Lone Star Conference. They finished 9-3, second in the conference, and though they lost in the playoff semifinals, the season was anything but a failure. At the time, co-owner Damon Gochneaur said the Diablos were already exceeding attendance projections while playing their home games at the University of North Texas soccer complex.
The Diablos received an invite to the 2020 U.S. Open Cup after their first season of play — but the cup, along with the year’s NPSL season, were axed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, the team began its own league, the Roja League.
Made up of a half-dozen teams from around the metroplex — including the Denton Estudiantes, a Diablos partner team exclusively for collegiate players — the Roja League held a summer season before adding two more teams and playing a winter season as well. For now, Gochneaur said the Diablos are looking forward to the 2021 U.S. Open Cup, scheduled for the spring.
For Gochneaur, the four former Diablos players — one of which, Terwege, was also an Estudiantes player — taken in the draft lend validity to the team’s original goals.
“The pathway that we wanted to help support and provide is getting guys to that next step, whatever it might be,” Gochneaur said. “To have four of our guys drafted within two years of the organization playing its first games is kind of overwhelming.”
Semi-pro teams like the Diablos offer up-and-coming players the chance to compete in a game environment during their off-seasons. The opportunity is especially useful for collegiate athletes, such as Dallas native Montes De Oca, who played at the University of North Carolina.
“Since the collegiate schedule is normally only in the fall, [the Diablos] allowed me to keep playing in an environment where I’m playing with guys from other colleges,” Montes De Oca said. “Getting to play at that level through the summer is very beneficial. It builds confidence for yourself going into the season with your college team.”
Duncanville native Nicky Hernandez, who played three seasons at Southern Methodist University before graduating and spending last season with FC Dallas affiliate North Texas SC, shared a similar perspective.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about what you do in a game, not in practice,” Hernandez said. “They give us the opportunity to play games against older guys and other college players. We can try out new things and learn from them.”
Hernandez added a local team like the Diablos was appealing to himself and other players with roots in the metroplex.
“The project the Denton Diablos were creating is very intriguing for everyone — it’s a local thing,” Hernandez said. “To give back to the community is the main part … it’s unbelievable what the local soccer community has reached now just over two years.”