Scott Wisenbaker knew early on that music was his future. In school, he played low brass instruments and won medals at UIL competitions.
His first paid performance came at a bar as a 16-year-old bass player for the band Rising Star. “I met women that night, people were cheering, and I thought I had arrived and made it and spent the next 15 years playing everywhere I could,” he said.
“The only problem was I kept going to jail.”
Throughout his early music career, Wisenbaker suffered from addiction. He “did a little bit of everything that was available” but mainly struggled with alcohol and cocaine. Much of it, he said, came along with the music industry. After his father once told him he would never get a good job if he kept going to jail, he responded that his lifestyle was making his resume.
“I’m like, ‘Do you know what they call a rock star who’s never been arrested? They call him a poser. Nobody can ever call me a poser,’ and he just thought I was lost,” he said.
In total, Wisenbaker spent two and a half years in the Dallas County Jail, with his longest individual stay lasting nine and a half months. It was during a stay in 1995 as a 29-year-old that he realized he would never get where he wanted to be until he addressed his addiction.
“That was my motivation for stopping,” he said. “To save a career that I was too dumb to realize I had already torpedoed.”
Upon getting out, Wisenbaker called a friend who had been sober for two years.
“I said, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing but I need some help,’” he said. “She introduced me to some people that very evening and I’ve been sober all this time.”
Wisenbaker’s wife, Kathy, had her own experience with addiction. Though she had been clean from street drugs for some time, she struggled with pharmaceuticals, and, in 2000, took her own life.
“That was the worst thing that ever happened in my life,” he said. “I did start looking at how often people commit suicide around this — and it’s every day.”
So, in 2006, with $4,500 and the goal of helping 10 people, Wisenbaker formed Solutions of North Texas as a nonprofit that provided a sober-living residential program to those recovering from addiction. Solutions, now an outpatient treatment center with structured transitional housing, has since added clinical treatment services and expanded to housing 53 people at a time. Its programs are accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations.
The residential program’s goals for clients include not just sobriety but long-term self-sufficiency. Participation costs a $500 intake fee and $200 weekly rent, which includes food, case management and the recovery program. Except in the cases of full-time students, a client’s family can only assist with these payments for the first 45 days of their stay, which lasts a minimum of 90 days if successful.
Most non-students are required to work full-time while in the program, and through improving on real-world skills like applying for jobs, cooking and budgeting, Solutions aims to help clients become independent after recovery.
“We’re teaching them how to live,” Wisenbaker said. “This is like boot camp for life for people with an addiction.”
As the executive director for Solutions, one of Wisenbaker’s main duties is maintaining relationships within the community. He serves on multiple Denton County drug courts and works closely with Denton police.
“The day I opened, I called the police department to tell them who I was and what I was doing, really with the hope that they would just leave us alone,” he said. “I didn’t realize that I would be friends with the people I spoke to that first day.”
Much of Wisenbaker’s current staff consists of former Solutions clients, such as 40-year-old operations director Jason Church, whose major responsibilities include overseeing case management and the day-to-day management of the residential program.
A former jazz studies major at the University of North Texas, Church struggled with alcohol and opiates and accumulated several charges from law enforcement agencies. While undergoing treatment at La Hacienda in Hunt County, the decision was made for him that he participate in the Solutions residential program. Then 32, he said such a living arrangement was “not up [his] alley.”
“I did not come here because I wanted to,” he said. “I wanted to do what I wanted to do.”
Church improved, however, eventually becoming a house manager — a trusted client who pays half rent in exchange for taking on more responsibilities within their house and the program. He said his stay at Solutions didn’t just aid in his recovery from addiction but also changed his attitude toward life.
“It taught me life wasn’t about me,” he said.
Alicia Monday, introduced to drugs through friends at 13, found Solutions while at age 29 when Stephanie Berry, Denton’s lead municipal court prosecutor, directed her to the center in 2016.
“Everything that was going on in my life at that time was just bogging me down,” said Monday, who was facing two separate felonies in Texas and in Oklahoma. “I was ready for a change and I wasn’t sure how to do it.”
Monday stayed at Solutions for a year and two months, becoming a house manager and, eventually, the first graduate of the Denton County Drug Court program. Though still on probation, she’s now a manager at a fast-food restaurant, and said Solutions opened her eyes to a different world.
“I always thought I was already too far gone,” she said. “From the moment I got into Solutions, they showed me that doesn’t have to be my life anymore.”
Since starting Solutions, Wisenbaker has published How To Get Your Kid Off Drugs, a book focused on addiction from the perspective of family members. He’s also continued making music, releasing free, recovery-based songs. Through Solutions of North Texas, Wisenbaker now experiences addiction from the other side — he hasn’t just conquered it, he helps others do the same.
“With doing nothing more than just speaking to somebody for 10 minutes, you can save a human life,” Wisenbaker said. “There is nothing more powerful or honorable that you will ever do with your life — and we get to be in a position to do it over and over.”