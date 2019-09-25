A community forum hosted by the Disability Inclusion Society, a nonpartisan disability rights and culture organization, was held earlier this week at the South Branch Library in Denton. The forum, titled “Unlinking Violence and Mental Illness,” looked at destigmatizing mental illnesses association with violence in the wake of recent mass shootings in El Paso and in the Midland-Odessa area last month.
Val Vera, executive director of the newly formed Disability Inclusion Society, said the organization felt Monday night’s forum was necessary in light of the recent tragedies and the quick inclination to blame mental illness. In order to break down misrepresentation of those with disabilities or mental illness, Vera said of Monday’s forum, there needs to be better representation and broader inclusion of the lives and experiences within our society.
During Monday night’s forum, a four-member panel moderated by Martha Bergen, teaching and education coordinator for Disability Inclusion Society, discussed misconceptions of mental illness in an open question-and-answer format. Bergen said their organization sought to provide education on the topic and clarify facts from fiction during the forum, in regard to the link between mental illness and violence — which begins with a conversation.
“So we’re here to open up a conversation and get some clarification from our experts,” Bergen said before introducing the panelists.
Monday night’s four-member panel was:
• Claudette Fette, mental health advocate and professor at Texas Woman’s University.
• Enny Torres-Yanez, staff psychologist at Texas Woman’s University.
• Enedelia Sauceda, staff psychologist and multicultural/diversity coordinator at University of North Texas’ Counseling and Testing Services Center.
• Lydia Martinez, mental health advocate and peer support specialist.
About 30 audience members in attendance were able to submit written questions to be answered by the panelists throughout the night Monday. The questions pertained to the likelihood of violence by those with mental illness, how the media can reshape or reframe the topic to which solution-based actions the public can take to best address this issue.
In regard to the likelihood of violence by someone with a mental illness, as opposed to someone without a diagnosis, Fette said of the forum’s first question, those with a mental illness are “generally not more likely to be violent than anyone else.” However, Fette said, two exceptions to that generality exist in those at risk of suicide and during the first episode of psychosis, a severe mental disorder that impairs a person’s thoughts and emotions to reality.
“There is a much greater risk for suicide for someone particularly who has depression, and that would be violence against oneself,” Fette said. “There is a slight elevation of risk around the first episode of psychosis, but that is really limited to family members and people close to that person.”
Within the United States, individuals with a diagnosed mental illness are more likely to be the victims of violence, as opposed to its perpetrators, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Martinez said she believed a leading factor behind the statistic boils down to the vulnerability of a person with mental illness.
“Unfortunately, the Texas prison system is the largest hospital for people with mental health challenges,” Martinez said in regard to an estimated 15% to 24% of incarcerated persons who have a serious mental illness. “Also, the number of people who are becoming homeless living on the street ... are targets of violence, whether its sexual assault or physical assault.”
In regard to vulnerable populations such as those with mental illness, Fette said individuals within this population are at greater risk because of stigmas placed by society.
“When we dehumanize people, because they have mental illness, which we often do culturally across our society, we make it easier to hurt them without consequence when we treat people less than human, and unfortunately that happens," Fette said.
During the forum, an audience member posed a question to the panelists in regard to the media’s role in reporting mass violence and mental illness, and whether the media could frame the issue differently. Torres-Yanez said she would prefer members of the media to stick “straight to the facts” and to “try to be honest with how you’re using language.”
Currently, there is not enough available information on mass shootings to make a completely data-informed decision, Fette said, but noted that common factors such as a person’s history of domestic violence or narcissism could reveal the tendency of a person. In response to the media’s framing, Fette said she would recommend sticking to the facts and the perpetrator’s history.
“Instead of going immediately to the trope of, oh, well, he’s white so he must be mentally ill, uh no," Fette said. “He committed violence, so he must have a history of violence — maybe let’s go with that.”
Toward the end of the forum, panel members discussed solution-based actions to mental illness and gun violence, which revolved heavily around seeking out available resources and becoming knowledgeable to warning signs. The greatest risk for people with mental illness, Fette said, is not homicide — but rater suicide — and that with a history of depression, suicidal ideations can put a person at greater risk.
In 2017, firearms accounted for 50.6% of all suicide deaths in the United States, and white males accounted for 69.7% of all suicides, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Sauceda said anyone can receive a consultation from a mental health professional.
“I think for a lot of folks in distress that to be seen and to be heard by a loved one, it’s very powerful,” said Sauceda, who also added that anyone can receive a consultation from a mental health professional. “To express what you’ve seen in regards to change in behavior or wanting to help them get access to community resources.”
Denton City Council member Deb Armintor, who was in attendance at Monday night’s community forum, said she was pleased with the turnout and the organization’s emphasis on decoupling violence from mental illness. However, Armintor’s biggest takeaway from the event, she said, was the focus that people with mental illness are more likely to be victims of violence.
“People really need to understand that people who are suffering from mental illness are more likely to be victims of violence, or violence against themselves, i.e., suicide.,” Armintor said. “I really appreciated the panelists and their comments, the audience questions — it was wonderful.”
Vera said that although he wasn’t surprised by the number of people who turned out to Monday night’s forum, he was pleased to see the interaction during the organization’s first event. Vera, who acknowledged he had been worried about audience questions and whether they would remain organic, said the questions and panelist responses were pinpointed and specific.
“It just goes to show people’s personal experiences and knowledge,” Vera said.