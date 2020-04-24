Denton County sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault at Buc-ee's Friday morning.
The Denton County Sheriff's Office had received warrant information for Marlon Bonds, who allegedly shot his girlfriend Thursday in Fort Worth and threatened to kill others, according to a sheriff's office news release. The news release said Bonds was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and didn't include any more information about Bonds.
The sheriff's office worked with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and the Denton Police Department to search for Bonds. They located him at Buc-ee's in Denton around 10 a.m.
The release states that deputies saw Bonds exit his vehicle and walk to the trunk. Deputies then blocked his vehicle to keep him from fleeing. Bonds allegedly brought out a handgun from his vehicle, which is when deputies shot him.
Bonds, 53, was taken to Medical City Denton, where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies, Denton police officers and Texas Rangers were on the scene investigating Friday. No sheriff's deputies or Denton police officers were reported injured.
Sheriff's office spokesman Orlando Hinojosa said the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
A witness told Denton Record-Chronicle news partner KXAS-TV (NBC 5) that he heard someone yell "hands up!" followed by three loud pops while he was standing near the car wash and that one person was put into an ambulance on a stretcher.
A portion of the parking lot at Buc-ee's was still roped off with crime scene tape Friday afternoon, as well as 10 rows of gas pumps near the store.
Most gas pumps were still available, the store was still open, and the car wash was still operating for customers.