Denton City Council chambers stock
Denton City Council Chamber at City Hall.

 DRC file photo

A Fort Worth appellate court has considered Denton City Council member Alison Maguire’s appeal for writ of injunction and motion for emergency injunctive relief in regards to her upcoming recall election.

Additionally, the court issued a tentative opinion that a “serious question concerning the relief requested requires further consideration,” according to the Oct. 12 order.

Alison Maguire

Alison Maguire
Richard Gladden

Richard Gladden

