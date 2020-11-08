A Fort Worth company has assumed operational control of the Denton County Transportation Authority A-train commuter line.
“Rio Grande Pacific was providing dispatching services, maintenance of the track and signal systems for the railroad,” Rio Grande President Bob Bach said. “We did not provide operations or the vehicle maintenance.”
DCTA board members approved the change on Oct. 22.
“First Transit has been the rail operator for DCTA,” board Chair and Denton Mayor Chris Watts said. “They just wanted to sell that contract to Rio Grande, which they had the right to do. They needed consent from DCTA. It wasn’t so much about dissatisfaction. Rio Grande has been responsible for some components. This isn’t anything that’s unusual.”
The A-train is a 21-mile commuter rail line that connects Denton and Dallas counties. Watts said the switch from First Transit to Rio Grande Pacific will not affect rates or passengers.
“Rio Grande is taking over the responsibility for the contract,” Watts said. “It doesn’t affect any services or the schedules. It’s totally invisible to the public. Passengers won’t see any change.”
In a news release, Bach said Switzerland-based Stadler will maintain DCTA’s rail cars.
“The contractor (First Transit) said they wanted to exit the marketplace,” Bach said. “So, we saw this as an opportunity for us to step into that. DCTA, we had a relationship with them and think they felt confident in us to assume those services. They knew us. We’re local. We’ve had a good relationship.”
Five years remain on the nine-year contract, with an option year, Bach said. A First Transit spokesperson did not return a message seeking comment.
The news release shows that 32 DCTA management employees and 14 engineers and conductors will become Rio Grande Pacific workers. Twelve DCTA mechanical and support employees have joined Stadler.