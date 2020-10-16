Joshua Brinkley, the former mayor of Valley View and Denton County attorney of more than a decade, was indicted Thursday on two counts of tampering with a governmental record.
Brinkley was arrested in February on a charge of forgery of a government document, and again in June on similar charges.
He carried at least some of his duties as mayor through May 21, according to minutes of city council meetings posted online. No charges so far seem to have been connected with his tenure as mayor.
Arrests records related to his February arrest allege he forged a client’s signature on a bill of sale and gas lease.
Forgery of a governmental record can be up to a third degree felony, which could result in between two and 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
— Marshall Reid