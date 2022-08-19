‘Homes for everyone’

The neighbors all had a similar story about what happened to the house numbered 2820 on Lakemont Drive in Flower Mound. From the outside, the four-bedroom, red-brick two-story looked much like the others in the upper-middle-class neighborhood. After its original owner, an armed forces officer, died of a heart attack overseas, the house eventually went to auction, where it was bought by a local property manager in 2012.

Kamy owner finance sign

A sign outside 2820 Lakemont Drive in 2016 advertises owner-finance options.
Kamy Investments
Kamy Investments owns more than 260 properties in Denton County alone.
Download PDF Sadeghian criminal history
Reames family

Blake and Halle Reames handed over more than $20,000 for a four-bedroom home in McKinney.
Disputed document

A contract provided by Khosrow Sadeghian that he says Blake and Halle Reames signed to reduce rent on the house on Mill Run Drive in exchange for the couple handling repairs. The couple deny signing the document. 
Download PDF Oliver Spiller inspection report

Phone call, Wiggins & Sadeghian

A phone call between Khosrow Sadeghian, Sadeghian's daughter and tenant Karen Wiggins about signing backdated leases showing incremental rent increases, according to Wiggins.

