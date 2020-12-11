Police say they expect the case against Benjamin Elio, a former public school teacher in Denton County, to be brought sometime in 2021.
Elio, a Denton resident who turns 33 next week, was arrested nearly a year ago on several charges related to an alleged improper relationship with a student.
Despite his arrest, and the intervening 12 months, Elio had not been indicted by Friday afternoon. A Denton Police Department spokesperson said the ongoing pandemic delayed proceedings, but officers expect a case to be brought in the coming year.
For comparison, a similar case involving a Denton ISD teacher resulted in an indictment within five months after her arrest.
Elio was working as a photography teacher at iSchool High, a Lewisville charter school, when he allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student, according to a Denton police affidavit obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle in December 2019.
He was ultimately charged with an improper relationship between educator and student, distributing or displaying harmful material to a minor and tampering with a witness, records show.
Officers seized computers and other electronic devices from Elio’s home in Denton.
Elio’s wife seemingly discovered the alleged relationship, according to the affidavit. Somebody subsequently reported the relationship to the Department of Family and Protective Services on Oct. 3, 2019.
Elio abruptly resigned from iSchool High on Oct. 7, 2019, and was arrested on Dec. 13, 2019. He posted bail for the three charges and was released the following day.