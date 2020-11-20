The former Tarrant County deputy accused of killing his girlfriend in Denton in August was indicted Thursday by a Denton County grand jury on charges including murder.
The Denton Police Department arrested Jay Rotter, 36, on Sept. 14 at a home in Denton. He was charged with murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with the death of Leslie Hartman, 46.
According to Denton County jail records, he’s being held in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $1.15 million bail.
A news release in September from the Police Department said Rotter called 911 late on Aug. 26 to report his girlfriend, 46-year-old Leslie Hartman, had shot herself at a residence in the 2400 block of Robinwood Lane.
Denton police records state Rotter allegedly hid messages relating to Hartman’s death and admitted in a group-chat message that he had shot someone.
According to an arrest affidavit, Denton detectives found messages on Hartman’s phone suggesting Rotter was in a “mood” and would need to sort himself out because he was having trouble with drugs.
While being interviewed at the department, Rotter declined a detective’s request to take his phone and download its contents for evidence but then allegedly reset his phone to its factory settings while detectives left the room, according to the affidavit.
Denton dispatchers received Rotter’s 911 call around 11:34 p.m., but the affidavit alleges he posted a message on Discord, a group-messaging platform, at 11:14 p.m. saying he had shot someone. Police believe the person he shot was Hartman, according to the affidavit.
Records of the messages allege Hartman and Rotter were arguing about him firing a gunshot in the backyard around 11:04 p.m., when he allegedly shot a bottle of milk. Shell casings in the backyard matched the casings found in the bedroom from Rotter’s handgun. He told responding officers Hartman had shot herself with his gun.
Rotter was first employed by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in 2005 and was placed on administrative leave following his arrest. The Sheriff’s Office records division confirmed Rotter resigned from the department on Sept. 18.