Former Lewisville police officer Bryan Preston Gibbins, 38, was indicted by a Denton County grand jury Thursday on child sex abuse and possession of child pornography charges.
Gibbins, 38, has remained in Denton County Jail since his arrest on Jan. 29 and is being in lieu of $2.8 million bail, according to jail records. He was charged with eight counts of child sex abuse charges and 15 counts of possession of child pornography, according to Denton County indictment records.
An arrest affidavit states Gibbins was in a sexual relationship with an unnamed 15-year-old girl from early 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020. The two met while Gibbins was working on a case in which she was the victim.
Gibbins would drive the girl to and from school and communicated with her through Snapchat, eventually under an alias, where they would send each other nude pictures, according to the affidavit.
The girl said the two became “exclusive” on March 30, around the same time Gibbins separated from his wife and he moved into a unit at the girl’s apartment complex, according to the affidavit. She also said they had sexual relations on three separate occasions.
The affidavit says a search of Gibbins’ apartment led police to clothing that belonged to her and nude pictures of her.
Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver told The Dallas Morning News in January that he asked the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate Gibbins after learning of the allegations. Gibbins was previously fired from the department’s crimes against children unit after internal affairs investigated an off-duty incident.
Gibbins also investigated the sexual abuse allegations against Lauren Kavanaugh, 26, who was abused by her parents as a child and was arrested on child sex abuse charges in late 2018.