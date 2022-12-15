Aaron Dean
Buy Now

Aaron Dean listens as the judge reads guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson on Thursday at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Ft. Worth.

 NBC5

FORT WORTH — Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in the death of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, who the ex-cop fatally shot while responding to a call at her mother’s home more than three years ago.

Dean, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison. Dean, who is white, shot Jefferson through her bedroom window from her backyard when the officer responded to the East Fort Worth home. A concerned neighbor called a nonemergency police line about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2019, because home’s doors were open and the lights were on inside. Jefferson, who was Black, and her 8-year-old nephew were up late playing video games and left the doors open to air out smoke after they burned hamburgers at dinnertime.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you