A former Denton youth pastor who pleaded guilty on charges related to child sex trafficking will be sentenced in federal court on May 19, court records show.
Robert Shiflet, a Denton man, was arrested in June 2020 on four charges related to child sex trafficking. Shiflet initially pleaded not guilty to the four charges but later changed his plea to guilty on two charges of transporting minors across state lines for sexual activity. The other two charges were dismissed.
The incidents date back from 1997 to 2002, which overlapped with his time at Denton Bible Church. Authorities said he worked as a youth pastor in Little Rock, Arkansas during the time of the incidents and then later moved to Denton. He also worked at Liberty Christian School in Argyle from 2008 to 2010.
The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.
Shiflet changed his plea to guilty on Nov. 30, 2020. The penalty for transporting minors across state lines for sexual activity is up to 15 years in prison and up to three years of supervised release.
According to court documents, both parties agreed to a sentence of 27 to 33 months on each count, to run concurrently, although the court can still determine the appropriate sentence. Shiflet would have to register as a sex offender upon release.